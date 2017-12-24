Door 24 – Quiz answers, challenge winners and a very merry Christmas!

The 2017 Great Geoadvent comes to an end!

Dear readers,

We’ve come to the end of another geoadvent season – if you’ve followed along this far, thanks so much for sticking with us!

There are now five – five! – Geological Society advent calendars to browse through – that’s a whopping 120 posts about geology, christmas, geological anniversaries, quizzes, geologists you didn’t know were geologists, and just about everything in between. If you’re stuck for reading matter this Christmas, you can find the lot here.

The Geological Society Christmas Quiz

There remains the important business of the quiz – for those who missed it, the questions can be found here.

The answers were:

Hess – Rudolf Hess; Myra Hess; Hess Corporation (as in Harry Hess) Hotel New Hampshire (New Hampshire Granites) Ice Age: Continental Drift Vine – Jeremy Vine; Tim Vine (as in Fred Vine) Lizard (The Lizard, Cornwall) Magnetic stripes Wilson – the volleyball bore the manufacturer’s name (as in Tuzo Wilson) Sierra Nevada Hotspot Symphony No 7, known as the Antarctic Symphony or Sinfonia Antartica

The Great Geoadvent challenge

Each window of the geoadvent this year represented one of the sites from our new Plate Tectonic Stories resource, and we asked you to name them each day in the comments, to win a Mystery Prize. The undisputed joint winners this year are Laura Kronenberg and Jason Langford, who between them managed to identify just about every one! Well done to both – please email your address to sarah.day[at]geolsoc.org.uk and we’ll arrange posting in the new year.

Geodavent credits

Huge thanks to all the geoadvent contributors this year!

Huge thanks also to Flo Bullough and Marion Ferrat for allowing us to use material original published on the Four Degrees blog, and Geoscientist Editor Ted Nield for allowing us to republish ‘The Translators‘.

As ever, I take full credit for the rest, terrible geology puns and all.

Thanks for reading, and wishing you a very happy Christmas and New Year!

Sarah