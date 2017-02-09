We’re so pleased to be hosting the Raising Horizons exhibition throughout February – a free photographic exhibition open to all!

As well as usual opening hours, we will be holding an evening opening from 5.30pm – 9pm on Friday 17th February.

About the exhibition

Raising Horizons is a photographic exhibition organised by TrowelBlazers, in collaboration with photographer Leonora Saunders and supported by Prospect Union.

The exhibition consists of 14 contemporary female scientists photographed as their historical counterpart. The portraits show the real diversity of women working today, at the same time as drawing striking visual connections to their forebears.

The photographs are displayed in the Lower Library of the Geological Society throughout February.

Leonora’s work is focused on exploring issues surrounding diversity and wider cultural ideas on gender and ability. Specializing in portraiture, Leonora’s work has featured in The Guardian, The Sunday Times, and The Evening Standard as well as The Royal Photographic Society Magazine and other photographic journals.

TrowelBlazers are four early career researchers whose mission is resetting imaginations by sharing the stories of pioneering women in the geo-sciences, past and present. Their website hosts over 120 biographies, and they co-designed Fossil Hunter Lottie, a palaeontological action figure.

Date: 1-28 February 2017

Time: 9.30 – 5.30

Cost: Free

Please note: The exhibition will be unavailable on the following dates during February:

Friday 10th ALL DAY

Tuesday 14th 12.30 – 2.30

Monday 20th 11 – 2

Thursday 23rd ALL DAY

Visitors are advised to contact reception in advance of your visit to check availability.

Email: receptionist@geolsoc.org.uk

Telephone: 0207 434 9944