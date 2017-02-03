Geological Society appoints Richard Hughes as Executive Secretary

We’re delighted to announce the appointment of Richard Hughes as Executive Secretary. Richard is currently Director of Business Development at the Coal Authority, prior to which he was Director of Information at the British Geological Survey. He will take up the position in early May.

A Fellow of the Society and a Chartered Geologist since 2001, Richard joins the Society as it embarks on a new ten year strategy focused on connecting science, profession and society, and supporting the work of over 12,000 Fellows worldwide.

‘I am hugely excited about joining the Geological Society, and about the many opportunities that lie ahead for the Society’ he says. ‘I look forward very much to working with the staff, Council, Officers, Fellowship and across the wider geoscience community as the Society focuses on the delivery of its new ten-year strategy.’

The Geological Society’s President Malcolm Brown says ‘We are very pleased to announce Richard’s appointment. Richard has extensive experience, having worked as a geologist both in the U.K. and overseas and also having served on Council. He has a wide understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing the Geological Society, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming him into his new role.’