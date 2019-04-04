Defining Earth in five reactions

At the Geological Society’s Janet Watson Meeting in February 2019, Dr Simon Redfern from the Deep Carbon Observatory explained their recent work to define the five key reactions that control carbon in the Earth.

Since 2015 the Deep Carbon Observatory has been aiming to define and identify the five key chemical reactions that govern how carbon moves and changes in the Earth.

These form a framework under which we can develop our understanding of the carbon system, from the biosphere to the inner core of our planet.

Carbon is a fundamental part of Earth’s chemical system. It is essential for life, important for fuel, key to the climate, and ubiquitous. However, relatively little is known about the behaviour of carbon deeper inside the Earth.

Scientists from the Deep Carbon Observatory aim to share the forefront of deep carbon research by communicating their findings under the headings of five key chemical reactions that define how carbon is stored, released, transformed and moved around the Earth. These five key reactions are illustrated below in grey.

Hydrogenation / Dehydrogenation – CH 4 + 2H 2 O ⇌ CO 2 + 4H 2

This reaction determines the formation of methane by microbes, such as in rocks containing organic matter and methanogens (methane producing microorganisms), or in the digestive systems of animals. This reaction is thought to be importantly linked to the emergence of life on Earth through the role of methanogens in the regulation of atmospheric greenhouse gases. Without balanced amounts of greenhouse gases, the atmosphere would not be habitable.

Carboxylation / Decarboxylation – 6CO 2 + 6H 2 O ⇌ C 6 H 12 O 6 + 6O 2

Central to photosynthesis, carboxylation fixes (or stores) carbon from carbon dioxide, producing water and sugar as by products. This reaction is key to the sustenance of all carbon-based life.

Carbonisation / Decarbonisation – CO 2 + CaSiO 3 ⇌ CaCO 3 + SiO 2

This reaction removes or fixes CO 2 from the atmosphere by weathering of silicate rocks into carbonate rocks. It is this reaction that governs the rate at which the Earth can naturally regulate CO 2 in the atmosphere.

CO 2 Dissolution / Outgassing – CO 2 (aq) ⇌ CO 2 (g)

Similar to the release of CO 2 from a bottled carbonated drink after the lid has been opened, outgassing releases CO 2 from volcanic arcs and mantle plumes into the atmosphere.

Hydration/ Dehydration – H 2 O + CO 2 ⇌ H 2 CO 3

An example of the hydration reaction is ocean acidification or the formation of acid rain. Carbon dioxides dissolves into sea or rain water causing it to turn more acidic. This degrades building stones and the shells of marine life which are susceptible to acidic erosion. Serpentinization is another important example of hydration whereby the crystal structure within a rock is changed by the addition of water into the structure.

Deeper carbon reactions such as (a) Redox Freezing, (b) Metal-Silicate Reactions or (c) Metal Freezing were close runners up to the top five carbon reactions, losing out mainly because of the much deeper settings at which they commonly occur. Perhaps their place in the overall standings will change as deep carbon research develops into the future, and their relevance becomes more widely communicated.