Happy birthday to us!

The Geological Society was founded on 13th November 1807 – 210 years ago today!

Ten years ago, we celebrated our 200th birthday with a year long programme of events – here’s some highlights of what took place…

4567 balloons in flight…

The year began with the launch of 4567 all natural, fully biodegradable environmentally friendly balloons – one for every million years of Earth history – at Burlington House in January 2007

Costume Dinner

On the eve of the anniversary itself, our History of Geology Group unveiled a plaque (see above) commemorating the founding of the Society, as part of a two day conference celebrating the Society’s founders and early history. The evening also featured a dinner at which guests were encouraged to dress in the style of 1807 – with some truly fabulous results…

Bicentennial Conference

To celebrate our 200th birthday, the Society held a conference at the QE2 centre. Alongside the scientific talks, the event featured the first performance of ‘Antarctic Sonata’ – composed and performed by Kevin Jones and conceived jointly with geologist Prof. Nick Petford of the University of Bournemouth.





Lyell Launch

We also launched the Lyell Centre – now the Lyell Collection – and with it, the new Lyell Room. Both are still going strong, with the Lyell Collection comprising of the Society’s journal titles, Special Publications and key book series – plus journals published on behalf of other societies.

Here’s to the next 210 years! We haven’t made ourselves a cake – but thanks to the more recent success of the Great Geobakeoff, launched in 2014, there are plenty of options to choose from…

