Mining for the Future

The mineral resource needs of the future will be different to those of the past and present. Delivering the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and implementing the COP 21 Paris Agreement to decarbonise the global economy will alter and add significantly to the demand for metals and minerals by both developed and developing countries. Our growing global population rightly expects greater prosperity and more equitable access to resources, and is becoming more industrialised and urbanised.

We are only beginning to understand the challenge of meeting these needs in a way which is environmentally, economically and socially sustainable. Meeting this challenge will depend on cutting-edge research across the geosciences and in other disciplines, including engineering, economics and social sciences – and will require engagement with industry, the financial community, policy-makers and the wider public.

Introducing our Year of Resources running throughout 2018, this meeting will bring together a wide community of geoscientists and others to explore how we can address this challenge, and start to develop a roadmap for this multidisciplinary effort. It is held in conjunction with the IUGS Resourcing Future Generations initiative, and will inform the major IUGS conference on this topic to be held in Vancouver in June 2018.

